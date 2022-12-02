Skip to Content
News
By
today at 8:19 PM
Published 8:13 PM

Shooting in Pocatello, Two in hospital

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI/KXPI) - A shooting in Pocatello sends one person to the hospital with a gunshot wound Friday night.

Pocatello Police said it happened on Belmont Street. A witness said it happened at 5:50 p.m.

A second person was taken to the hospital with a stab wound.

It is unknown if any suspects are still at large.

The Pocatello Police Department is asking if you saw anything or have any information to contact their non-emergency number (208) 234-6100.

Article Topic Follows: News

Joel Killam

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content