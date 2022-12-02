Shooting in Pocatello, Two in hospital

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI/KXPI) - A shooting in Pocatello sends one person to the hospital with a gunshot wound Friday night.

Pocatello Police said it happened on Belmont Street. A witness said it happened at 5:50 p.m.

A second person was taken to the hospital with a stab wound.

It is unknown if any suspects are still at large.

The Pocatello Police Department is asking if you saw anything or have any information to contact their non-emergency number (208) 234-6100.