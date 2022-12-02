Shooting in Pocatello, Two in hospital
POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI/KXPI) - A shooting in Pocatello sends one person to the hospital with a gunshot wound Friday night.
Pocatello Police said it happened on Belmont Street. A witness said it happened at 5:50 p.m.
A second person was taken to the hospital with a stab wound.
It is unknown if any suspects are still at large.
The Pocatello Police Department is asking if you saw anything or have any information to contact their non-emergency number (208) 234-6100.