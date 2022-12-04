Julianne Sitch 1st woman to coach men’s soccer to NCAA title

SALEM, Va. (AP) — Julianne Sitch has become the first woman to coach a men’s soccer team to an NCAA championship. She guided the University of Chicago to the Division III title. Chicago defeated Williams College 2-0 for the Maroons’ first NCAA men’s soccer title in program history. The title capped an undefeated season (22-0-1) and set a school record for wins in Sitch’s first year as head coach. The 39-year-old Sitch was an assistant coach for the Chicago women’s soccer team from 2015-17. She played college soccer at DePaul, setting career records in goals and assists. She also played for several teams in the NWSL, including the Chicago Red Stars.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.