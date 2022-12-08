Fast start helps Iowa beat No. 20 Iowa State 75-56

IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) — Filip Rebraca had 22 points and 11 rebounds and Iowa used a big start to beat No. 20 Iowa State 75-56 on Thursday night, giving coach Fran McCaffery his 500th career victory. Iowa (7-2) scored the first 15 points and led by 29 in the second half. The Hawkeyes were without leading scorer and rebounder Kris Murray, who missed the game with a left leg injury suffered Tuesday night in a loss to Duke. Murray averages 19.4 points and 10.1 rebounds and is a 50% shooter. Rebraca was 9 of 11 from the field, while Patrick McCaffery had 13 points on 5-of-8 shooting, with all but three of his points came in the second half. Gabe Kalscheur led Iowa State (7—2) with 12 points.

