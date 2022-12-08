Kansas women race past No. 12 Arizona 77-50

TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) — Chandler Prater made all 13 of her free throws and scored 19 points, Taiyanna Jackson and Zakiyah Franklin had double-doubles and Kansas blitzed No. 12 Arizona 77-50. The Wildcats led by as many as seven in the first quarter, but Mia Vuksic had back-to-back 3-pointers to close the second quarter to give the Jayhawks a 28-22 lead at halftime. Then Kansas outscored Arizona 26-11 in the third quarter. The Jayhawks kept pouring it on to match their largest win ever over a ranked team. Jackson also had 19 points plus 15 rebounds. Franklin had 14 points and a career-high 11 rebounds. Arizona, which was averaging 88 points a game and never trailed at halftime, got 14 points from Cate Reese.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.