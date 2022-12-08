Western Michigan hires Lance Taylor to lead football program

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (AP) — Western Michigan has hired Louisville offensive coordinator Lance Taylor to lead its football program. Athletic director Dan Bartholomae made the announcement Thursday. The 41-year-old Taylor previously coached running backs for three seasons at Notre Dame and Stanford. He was also an assistant at Appalachian State and with the Carolina Panthers and New York Jets. Alabama coach Nick Saban gave him his start in coaching as a graduate assistant in 2007. Taylor walked on the Crimson Tide’s team in 1999 and later earned a scholarship as a receiver and special team’s captain for former coach Mike Shula.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.