Primary elections are Tuesday, elections officials are encouraging voters to cast their vote

MADISON COUNTY, Idaho (KIFI)- Tuesday's primary elections are the result of months of preparations in Madison County.

Whether ballots are getting printed or machines are being prepared, every elections office has a lot to do.

"Today is a big day in our office because all of the equipment goes out to the various polling locations, and all of the chief judges come in to pick up their stuff," Madison County Elections Director Brenda Stoor said.

In predominately Republican Madison County, many of the races will be decided on Tuesday. The Elections office says the primaries have extra weight.

"Most offices will be decided tomorrow. So we do want people to get out and vote," Madison County Clerk Kim Muir said.

Many of the races Tuesday can only be voted on by registered Republicans; however, in Madison County, the Madison School District and the Sugar-Salem School District both have levies on the ballots. The Sugar Cemetery District also has a levy on the ballot.

"We want voters to come out and vote on election Day. Don't let the winds stop you from voting. Don't let the weather stop you. Come out and cast your vote and use your voice that way," Stoor said.

The polls will open starting at 8 a.m. Tuesday and close at 8 p.m. To find your polling location you can go here.