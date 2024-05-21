Idaho Falls Fire Department saves game store

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - An Idaho Falls business is safe after a Tuesday morning structure fire.

The Idaho Falls Fire Department responded to the fire on the 500 block of 2nd Street.

According to the Idaho Falls Fire, the owner of Backlight Gamez called 911 around 3:58 a.m., after getting an alert from their security system. First responders say they saw smoke building up on the security cameras inside their business.

Once on the scene, firefighters could see flames through the business's windows inside a larger commercial structure. Firefighters made entry into the building and found a small fire inside the business. The fire was quickly extinguished. Crews remained on the scene to vent the building of smoke.

IFFD responded with three engines, a ladder truck, two ambulances, and a battalion chief.

The cause of the fire is under investigation by the Idaho Falls Fire Department Fire Prevention and Investigation Division. An estimated cost of damages is less than $10,000.

The owners of the shop say they expect to reopen as soon as possible.