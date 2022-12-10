Kane sends penalty, England’s World Cup hopes, over the bar
AL KHOR, Qatar (AP) — Harry Kane stood ready with the ball resting motionless on the penalty spot late in the match. He started his run, he kicked the ball, and he missed. Badly. The shot sailed well over the crossbar and flew into the stands. France forward Kylian Mbappe celebrated emphatically but Kane was far less animated. He pulled the front of his white England shirt up over his mouth hoping to ignore the wild scene going on around him as an immediate return to the World Cup semifinals slipped away. England ended up losing to France 2-1 in the quarterfinals.