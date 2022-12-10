Kane sends penalty, England’s World Cup hopes, over the bar

AL KHOR, Qatar (AP) — Harry Kane stood ready with the ball resting motionless on the penalty spot late in the match. He started his run, he kicked the ball, and he missed. Badly. The shot sailed well over the crossbar and flew into the stands. France forward Kylian Mbappe celebrated emphatically but Kane was far less animated. He pulled the front of his white England shirt up over his mouth hoping to ignore the wild scene going on around him as an immediate return to the World Cup semifinals slipped away. England ended up losing to France 2-1 in the quarterfinals.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.