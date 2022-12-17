Frustrated virtual reality pioneer leaves Facebook’s parent

BERKELEY, Calif. (AP) — A prominent video game creator who helped lead Facebook’s expansion into virtual reality has resigned from the social networking service’s corporate parent after becoming disillusioned with the way the technology is being managed. John Carmack cut ties with Meta Platforms, a holding company created last year by Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg, in a Friday letter that vented his frustration. The letter asserted that the virtual reality expansion has been handled in an inefficient manner that is squandering money. The criticism comes amid widespread investor concern about the billions of dollars that Meta has already lost on the artificial world known as the metaverse.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.