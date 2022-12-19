FTX founder expected to drop fight against extradition to US

Sam Bankman-Fried is in a courthouse in the Bahamas where he is expected to tell a judge he will not fight extradition to the U.S., where he faces multiple criminal and civil charges related to the collapse of cryptocurrency exchange FTX. The decision Monday comes just a week after Bankman-Fried’s lawyers had initially said that they planned to fight extradition. He was expected to remain in custody at the Bahamas department of corrections until an extradition hearing on Feb. 8, Bahamian authorities arrested Bankman-Fried last Monday at the request of the U.S. government.

