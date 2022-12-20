Sharon Osbourne says she’s ‘doing great’ after medical emergency

By Marianne Garvey, CNN

Sharon Osbourne has shared an update on her health after a recent hospital visit.

Osbourne took to Instagram on Monday to post a holiday picture of a massive Christmas tree, captioning it, “back home and doing great.”

CNN previously reported that paramedics transported Osbourne to a Ventura County, California hospital on Friday after an emergency call.

Osbourne, 70, did not detail what led to her needing care.

Their son, Jack Osbourne, later wrote on Instagram that his mom had been cleared by her medical team to return home.

“Ok, here is what I’ll say – first things first MY MOTHER WASN’T FILMING AN EPISODE OF @ghostadventures,” he wrote on social media on Saturday. “She was filming an episode of Night of Terror with me. Hahaha.”

He continued, “Thank you to everyone who has reached out with love and support.”

