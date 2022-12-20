Sonya Eddy, star of ‘General Hospital,’ dead at 55

By Dan Heching, CNN

Sonya Eddy, a veteran actress best known for her performance as nurse Epiphany Johnson on the soap opera “General Hospital,” has died, the show announced in a tribute post.

She was 55, her manager told CNN in an email.

“General Hospital” executive producer Frank Valentini said in a statement posted to the ABC soap’s verified Instagram account that he was “heartbroken about the loss.”

“I truly loved her, not only as an actress, but as a friend,” the post read. “The lights in the hub of the nurse’s station will now be a little dimmer, but her spirit and light will live on in both the show and our set.”

No information on the cause of her death was shared.

Eddy had appeared in several TV shows since the mid-’90s, with credits including “Murphy Brown,” “Seinfeld,” “ER,” “Felicity,” “Fresh Off the Boat” and “Pen15.”

She also played small parts in various films over the years, including in “Patch Adams,” “Matchstick Men” and “V/H/S/99.”

Eddy began her time on “General Hospital” in 2006, appearing in nearly 550 episodes of the long-running soap.

Actress Octavia Spencer posted a tribute to Eddy on Tuesday.

“The world lost another creative angel. Her legions of @generalhospitalabc fans will miss her,” Spencer wrote in her Instagram post. “My thoughts and prayers are with her loved ones, friends, and fans!”

