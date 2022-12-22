New indoor pickleball facility in Idaho Falls

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - Spitfire Pickleball is a brand new indoor pickleball facility — the first of its kind in Idaho Falls.

"Seems like you play it once or twice and you become addicted," said owner Robbie Owens. "But more so, the thing that we love about it is just how it brings people together. It's such...a community thing. It really transcends the age gap, gender."

Pickleball is considered the fastest-growing sport in America, and has been picked up by people ranging from kids to older adults.

"You can come and feel like you're part of a club and just have a good time with people that maybe you haven't met before and you can make friends with," Owens said.

Community members expressed their excitement to have a facility solely dedicated to the game.

"I'm really excited. Otherwise, it's just in gyms or rec centers or something like that," said Reese Shurtliff, who has been playing for three years. "It's nice to have a real court here."

Owens added that aside from social play, they are looking forward to hosting some tournaments and competitive leagues at the facility.

