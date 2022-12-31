Sophie Turner shows off baby bump in adorable Instagram throwback

By Zoe Sottile, CNN

It’s never too late for more bump photos.

Actress Sophie Turner gave birth to her second child in July — but she’s still showing off pictures of her adorable baby bump on Instagram.

Turner welcomed her second child with her husband, musician Joe Jonas, in July. The duo got married in 2019 and Turner gave birth to their first child, daughter Willa, in 2020.

The 26-year old actress posted a series of throwback pictures, many of them featuring her pregnant belly, on Instagram on Friday. One photo shows a heavily pregnant Turner apparently in a hospital bed, while another documents her baby bump from below. The photo series also features her husband and actress and singer-songwriter Cynthia Erivo.

“What a year friends,” she wrote in the caption.

Turner rose to fame with her role as Sansa Stark on HBO’s hit series “Game of Thrones.” (CNN, like HBO, is owned by Warner Bros. Discovery.) She also recently played a role on on the HBO Max drama miniseries “The Staircase.”

