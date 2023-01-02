Actor Jeremy Renner injured in a snow plowing accident

By Tina Burnside and Christine Sever, CNN

Actor Jeremy Renner is in “critical but stable condition” at a Reno-area hospital after being injured in a weather-related snow plowing incident, CNN affiliate KABC reported, citing a spokesperson for Renner.

Officers responded to a “traumatic injury” in the area of Mt. Rose Highway in Reno, Nevada, according to a news release from the Washoe County Sheriff’s Office.

Upon arrival, deputies coordinated with Truckee Meadows Fire Protection District and REMSA Health to arrange for medical transport of Renner via care flight to a local area hospital, the release stated.

The sheriff’s office did not provide details on the extent of Renner’s injuries or what may have caused the accident.

Renner, who stars in the Paramount+ series “Mayor of Kingstown” and has been featured in several Marvel Cinematic Universe films, was the only person involved in the incident, the release stated.

The Washoe County Sheriff’s Office Major Accident Investigation Team is looking into the circumstances.

CNN has reached out to Renner’s publicist for comment.

