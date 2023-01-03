Oregon judge extends ban on new gun law’s background checks

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — An Oregon judge is continuing to freeze the part of a new, voter-approved gun safety measure that requires a completed criminal background check before a gun can be sold or transferred. Harney County Judge Robert S. Raschio previously put the tough new law on hold, including a permit-to-purchase provision and a ban on high-capacity magazines. On Dec. 23, he considered allowing the law’s background check provision to proceed. Under federal law, firearms dealers can sell guns without a completed background check if the check takes longer than three business days — a practice Oregon’s new law would end.

