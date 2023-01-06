Bryan Kohberger: More on Idaho murder suspect’s background

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - A knife sheath with male DNA found near a victim. A cell phone pinged a dozen times near the crime scene. A surviving roommate coming face-to-face with the suspect.

These are some of the chilling new details that we learned from a newly unsealed affidavit, as people try to piece together what happened in the small college town of Moscow on Nov. 13.

Now, we're learning more about the suspect, Bryan Kohberger's background.

I sat down with CBS News's Peter Van Sant, who spoke with some of Kohberger's friends and colleagues, to preview an all-new "48 Hours" Saturday, January 7, at 9 p.m. on KIDK TV 3.