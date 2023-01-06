Skip to Content
News
By
New
today at 11:42 AM
Published 1:20 PM

Bryan Kohberger: More on Idaho murder suspect’s background

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - A knife sheath with male DNA found near a victim. A cell phone pinged a dozen times near the crime scene. A surviving roommate coming face-to-face with the suspect.

These are some of the chilling new details that we learned from a newly unsealed affidavit, as people try to piece together what happened in the small college town of Moscow on Nov. 13.

Now, we're learning more about the suspect, Bryan Kohberger's background.

I sat down with CBS News's Peter Van Sant, who spoke with some of Kohberger's friends and colleagues, to preview an all-new "48 Hours" Saturday, January 7, at 9 p.m. on KIDK TV 3.

Article Topic Follows: News
48 hours
bryan kohberger
cbs
Idaho
idaho murders
moscow
moscow murders
tv
Author Profile Photo

Emma Benson

Emma is a morning news anchor and multimedia journalist at Local News 8.

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content