Czech ex-PM Babis favorite in presidential vote’s 1st round

PRAGUE (AP) — Populist billionaire Andrej Babis is leading a field of eight candidates hoping to succeed Milos Zeman in the largely ceremonial but prestigious post of the Czech president. Babis was recently acquitted in a fraud trial. The former prime minister boosted his chances of winning in the first round of the presidential election in voting on Friday and Saturday. The top two finishers will face each other in a runoff in two weeks’ time if no candidate achieves a majority. Babis’ two main challengers are retired army Gen. Petr Pavel and former university rector Danuse Nerudova.

