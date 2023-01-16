UK plan to send migrants to Rwanda faces new court challenge

LONDON (AP) — British judges have given the go-ahead for the Court of Appeal to consider challenges to the British government’s plan to send some asylum-seekers on a one-way trip to Rwanda. Two High Court judges ruled in December that the controversial policy is legal, rejecting a lawsuit from several asylum-seekers, aid groups and a border officials’ union. The same judges said Monday that the claimants can challenge that decision on issues including whether the plan is “systemically unfair” and whether asylum-seekers would be safe in Rwanda. No date has been set for the appeal hearing. The British government argues that the policy will deter criminal gangs behind the hazardous journeys. Human rights groups say it is immoral and inhumane.

