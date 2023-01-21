One man arrested after pursuit and Deputy involved shooting

BINGHAM COUNTY, Idaho (KIFI) - One man has been taken into custody, after leading Bingham County Deputies on a Friday evening pursuit.

The Bingham County Sheriff's Office reports, the incident started around 7:30 p.m.

"Deputies were involved in a vehicle pursuit in which the suspect vehicle had a connection with a recently reported burglary in progress and pursuit in Fort Hall. In an attempt to stop the suspect vehicle from being able to continue to flee at a high rate of speed, spike strips were deployed by other Deputies in the area of 1400 S HWY 39."

The Sheriff's Office says, the suspect drove towards Deputies, "During this encounter, the suspect vehicle avoided the spike strips and steered directly towards our Deputy. Our Deputy then discharged their duty weapon out of fear of great bodily harm and in an attempt to stop the threat. The suspect vehicle continued for another 5 miles until a PIT maneuver was deemed necessary and proved to be successful in the area of 3300 W 1400 S. "

"The male driver and two female passengers were then detained. The male driver was taken into custody for outstanding warrants and new Bingham County charges. He was treated on scene for injuries sustained. He was then transported to a local hospital via ambulance by the Aberdeen Fire Department. His injuries do not present as life threatening at this time. A female passenger was transported to a local hospital via ambulance by the Power County Ambulance for minor injuries and later released to family. A 2nd female passenger was transported away from the scene by law enforcement and later released. This incident was referred to the CITF Critical Incident Task Force."

The Bannock County Sheriff’s Office has taken lead on this incident and was assisted on scene by members of, but not limited to the following: Power County Sheriff’s Office, Idaho State Police, American Falls Police Department, Chubbuck Police Department, and Pocatello Police Department. Several other agencies also volunteered to assist. The Bingham County Sheriff’s Office will remain lead on the criminal investigation of the male driver and suspect.

The male suspect is in custody. His identity and any possible further information will not be released until his initial court appearance.

The Sheriff's Office says, "We would like to thank the assisting Law Enforcement and EMS agencies for responding at a moment’s notice and for being dedicated professionals. We would also like to commend our staff for maintaining courageous calm. We thank you, our citizens, for your understanding and cooperation. More information will be released when it is available and appropriate."