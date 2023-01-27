7 hurt, 1 missing in Polish vicarage explosion, collapse

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — Firefighters in southern Poland say that seven people have been injured and one is missing after an explosion demolished half of an old Evangelical parish house in Katowice. Firefighters say the explosion Friday was most probably caused by gas that was used in the three-story brick house that belongs to the parish of the Savior. The deputy head of the region’s firefighters said a sniffer dog is helping in the search for the missing person. Witnesses told Polish media that small children were among those injured. An investigation has been launched into the cause of the explosion.

