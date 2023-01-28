Pedigree dog race kicks off in Jackson

JACKSON, Wyoming (KIFI)-The ceremonial start of the 28th annual Pedigree Stage Stop Sled Dog Race kicked off this Friday in downtown Jackson, Wyoming. The “Stage Stop” race is the premier event of sled dog sports and draws top competitors from across North America.



Stage One took place on Saturday morning at the Black Rocks trailhead of the Bridger Teton National Forest near Moran Junction in Jackson Hole Wyoming. The Pedigree Stage Stop Race consists of seven individual stages.

The race travels through seven mountain ranges of western Wyoming and Idaho on National Forest lands trails. Teams cover 30 to 35 miles per day on out and back courses.



Highlights from day one https://youtu.be/qSeoeE3Lg1w



The daily race schedule is as follows:

• January 28 – Stage One – Teton County, Wyoming

• January 29 – Stage Two – Lander, Wyoming

• January 30 – Stage Three – Pinedale, Wyoming

• January 31 – Stage Four – Big Piney / Marbleton, Wyoming

• February 1 – Stage Five – Kemmerer, Wyoming

• February 2 – Travel Day

• February 3 – Stage Six – Alpine, Wyoming

• February 4 – Stage Seven & Final Banquet – Driggs, Idaho



Extensive race coverage, video, commentary, and interviews is available on race media platforms

including:



