Schools canceling Monday classes due to extreme cold

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI)-A couple of schools have announced that classes will be canceled on Monday, due to extreme cold temperatures and wind chill.

The schools that have reached out to Local News 8 about cancelations are Alturas Preparatory Academy and Alturas International Academy, according to Principal Brian Bingham.

There has been no indication on whether other schools will also be canceled across the region, but updates will be given if any new information is released.

Travis Richards

