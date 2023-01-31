Skip to Content
AP Wyoming
By
Published 10:18 PM

Thompson, Oden power Wyoming past Fresno State 85-62

KIFI

LARAMIE, Wyo. (AP) — Hunter Thompson scored 18 points, Jeremiah Oden added a double-double and Wyoming rolled to an 85-62 victory over Fresno State on Tuesday night.

Thompson made 6 of 10 shots with four 3-pointers and added eight rebounds and three assists for the Cowboys (7-14, 2-7 Mountain West Conference). Oden finished with 15 points and 10 rebounds. Hunter Maldonado contributed 14 points, eight assists and six rebounds. Nate Barnhart scored 12.

Isaiah Hill paced the Bulldogs (7-14, 3-7) with 11 points and seven assists. Jemarl Baker Jr. and reserve Isaih Moore scored 10 points apiece.

___

AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-basketball-poll and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Article Topic Follows: AP Wyoming

Associated Press

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content