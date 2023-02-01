Fate of last ex-cop charged in Floyd murder lies with judge

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — A defense attorney says a former Minneapolis police officer who held back bystanders while his colleagues restrained a dying George Floyd is innocent of criminal wrongdoing and should be acquitted. But prosecutors argue Tou Thao “acted without courage and displayed no compassion” even though he could see Floyd’s life slowly ebbing away. Tuesday was the deadline for both sides to file final written arguments in the case of Thao, the last of the four former officers facing judgement in Floyd’s murder. Judge Peter Cahill has 90 days to rule on whether Thao is guilty on state charges of aiding and abetting murder and manslaughter.

