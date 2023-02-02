Judge dismisses lawsuit over US utility’s long-term deals

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — A federal judge has dismissed a lawsuit by environmental groups that challenged how the nation’s largest public utility signs local power providers up for long-term contracts. On Wednesday, a federal judge in Memphis agreed with the Tennessee Valley Authority that the environmental groups lacked legal standing in the lawsuit against the federal utility. He also found TVA “acted reasonably” under a law requiring federal agencies to assess environmental effects of federal proposals before making decisions. The Southern Environmental Law Center sued on behalf of Protect Our Aquifer, Energy Alabama and Appalachian Voices. The Law Center has argued the contracts “deprive distributors and ratepayers the opportunity to renegotiate with TVA to obtain cheaper, cleaner electricity.”

