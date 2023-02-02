Portia de Rossi surprises wife Ellen DeGeneres with vow renewal ceremony

By Dan Heching, CNN

Ellen DeGeneres and Portia de Rossi are keeping their love strong.

At a party celebrating de Rossi’s 50th birthday, DeGeneres was the one to receive a surprise when it was revealed by her wife that the gathering was also a vow renewal ceremony.

The sweet moment, which was captured and posted on the official YouTube for “The Ellen DeGeneres Show,” saw de Rossi approach DeGeneres in a bridal gown in front of party guests.

As singer Brandi Carlile serenaded the pair with a guitar in-hand, de Rossi led a seemingly shocked DeGeneres to a spot in front of the crowd, where Kris Jenner came up to officiate the proceedings.

Upon seeing Jenner, DeGeneres exclaimed, “Oh, my god!”

Jenner then mentioned the couple’s initial nuptials — on August 16, 2008 in Beverly Hills in front of 15 guests — and stated that de Rossi wanted guests “to witness a renewal of her commitment to Ellen, to honor and celebrate their marriage of 14 years.”

The “Arrested Development” star then took center stage, starting off with “Surprise!” to the laughter of those attending the happy occasion.

“When I was thinking about what would make my birthday really special, apart from being with family and friends, it was reminding you that you are the most important thing in the world to me,” she told the former daytime talk show host.

Later, she added that there was no “greater accomplishment” for her than being loved by DeGeneres.

After she was done, a still-surprised DeGeneres spoke briefly, telling de Rossi that “you save me every day. I’m the lucky one.”

DeGeneres signed off from her daytime talker last year. It had been on the air since 2003.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.