‘Possible blanks’ fired by man in San Francisco synagogue
SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Police in San Francisco are investigating a shooting inside a synagogue during which the unidentified suspect may have fired blanks rather than live rounds Wednesday night in what a synagogue official calls an attempt to terrorize Jewish people. Police say the synagogue did not report the incident until Thursday morning. No injuries or property damage were reported. Officers responded to a report of threats at the synagogue on Balboa Street around 9:30 a.m. Thursday. Police say an unknown man entered the building and “shot several times.” No arrests had been made Friday.