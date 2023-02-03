Indian tycoon Adani hit by more losses, calls for probe

NEW DELHI (AP) — Trading in shares in troubled Adani Enterprises have gyrated as the flagship company of India’s second-largest conglomerate tumbled 30% and then rebounded after more than a week of heavy losses. Adani’s listed companies have lost tens of billions of dollars in market value over the past 10 days after a U.S. short-selling firm issued a report claiming the group engages in market manipulation and other fraudulent practices. Adani denies the allegations. Shares in Adani Enterprises fell as much as 30% early Friday but rebounded to trade 1.9% higher by mid-afternoon. The company’s share price has plunged by about 66% since Hindenburg Research issued its report, saying it was betting against Adani shares.

