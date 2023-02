Sweden hits out at ‘disinformation’ on child kidnappings

STOCKHOLM (AP) — The Swedish government has again sought to discredit claims that Swedish social service agencies kidnap Muslim children. Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson said there was a “systematized” and “extensive” disinformation campaign. Kristersson said that “Sweden and the social services do not kidnap children, neither Muslim nor other children.” An earlier disinformation campaign prompted the Swedish Foreign Ministry in February 2022 to say that “all children in Sweden are protected and cared for equally under Swedish legislation” and that social workers need a court order to remove children from their parents without consent.

