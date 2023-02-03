Tarek El Moussa and Heather Rae Young have had their first baby together

By Toyin Owoseje, CNN

Congratulations are in order for Tarek El Moussa and Heather Rae Young, who have welcomed their first child together.

The stars of the real estate reality show “The Flippin’ El Moussas” announced the birth on Thursday with a joint Instagram post of their hands resting on their newborn son’s chest.

“Our baby boy is here 🤍 1.31.23,” El Moussa captioned the snap. “Mama & baby are happy, healthy, tired but doing well. Our hearts are so happy ❤️.” They have yet to reveal their new arrival’s name.

The proud parents were soon inundated with congratulatory messages from fans and fellow celebrities, including TV personality Bre Tiesi, who wrote: “Congratulations my love can’t wait to meet him.”

El Moussa and Young, who married in 2021, were in the middle of IVF treatments when they discovered they had conceived naturally.

“It was a huge shock. We just weren’t expecting this. We had just gone through IVF. We had embryos on ice. We had a plan,” Young told People magazine in July.

She added: “I think when you least expect it and there’s no stress in your life, the world just brought us what was meant to be. I’m so excited that it happened like this.”

While this is the couple’s first child together, the “Selling Sunset” alum has had some practice being a step-mom to El Moussa’s children, Taylor, 12, and Brayden, 7, whom he shares with ex-wife Christina Hall.

In March, Young opened up about her relationship with Taylor and Brayden in an Instagram post.

“My favorite thing is waking Tay & Bray up in the morning giving them big hugs and kisses and seeing their sweet smiles,” she wrote, alongside a photo of Taylor standing between herself and El Moussa. “I love being a bonus mommy and I’m so proud of them.”

