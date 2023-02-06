NJ charges Paterson officer who shot, wounded fleeing person

TRENTON, N.J. (AP) — New Jersey’s top law enforcement official has brought criminal charges against a Paterson Police officer he says shot a fleeing person in the back, wounding him severely. Attorney General Matthew Platkin said Monday the state filed charges of second-degree aggravated assault and official misconduct against Officer Jerry Moravek. The charges stem from a June 2022 incident in which Moravek saw the victim, who is not identified in the charging documents, run past him soon after hearing gunshots. Moravek fired at the person, striking him in the back. Moravek’s attorney says he has been falsely accused.

