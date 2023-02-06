Pocatello Animal Shelter operating at full capacity

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) – The Pocatello Animal shelter is packed and staff is reaching out ti the community to help find many cats and dogs a new home.

They currently have 14 cats, 24 dogs, and three rabbits available for adoption at the shelter. But in the back, they have almost 50 more dogs and over 40 more cats.

These animals are either strays or are getting trained to be ready for adoption.

Cg

"Once they're in kennels for long extended periods of time, they do tend to lose weight," said Animal Care Specialist Kassadie Giles. "We can see kind of aggression issues in our dogs up here. Our cats will get depressed as well as the dogs. So getting them out in a timely manner is definitely important."

To help with capacity, the shelter has been offering incentives to the community to help increase adoptions.

"We recently had half off adoptions for about two weeks, and we did get a lot of adoptions," Giles said. "We got a total of 76, 45 of those being cats and then 31 of those being dogs."

And while these animals may bark when you walk in, you can see in their eye they just want a home.

"Some of the ones that don't have the best kennel presence or look mean are actually some of our sweetest dogs," Giles said. "Once you get to know them, they're don't present well when they're enclosed in a space. However, they're all super snuggly and they're all super active as well, and they're just really sweet animals."