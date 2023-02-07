Taiwan opposition leader in China as Beijing ups pressure

BEIJING (AP) — The vice chair of Beijing-friendly opposition Nationalist Party from Taiwan is visiting China for meetings with officials and the local business community. Andrew Hsia’s nine-day trip starting Wednesday comes as China renews attacks on the ruling Democratic Progressive Party over its refusal to recognize Taiwan as a part of China. The spokesperson for the Chinese Cabinet’s Taiwan Affairs Office accused Taiwan’s ruling party of acting “out of selfish political interest” in seeking the island’s formal independence with foreign support. Tensions between China and Taiwan have increased following a stream of visits by foreign parliamentarians and others to the island, including a possible trip by U.S. House Speaker Kevin McCarthy. The ruling party criticized Hsia’s visit to China.

