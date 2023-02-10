Zach Roloff, ‘Little People, Big World’ star, has emergency brain surgery

By Lisa Respers France, CNN

Zach Roloff’s wife Tori has shared about the reality star undergoing emergency surgery.

The pair star on TLC’s “Little People, Big World.” On Thursday, she posted some photos of Roloff in the hospital on her verified Instagram account.

“Not exactly how we saw our week going…,” the caption read. “Zachary had emergency shunt revision this morning. It’s been a scary 72 hours but he is doing well and recovering!!”

According to Johns Hopkins Medicine’s site, “A shunt is a hollow tube surgically placed in the brain (or occasionally in the spine) to help drain cerebrospinal fluid and redirect it to another location in the body where it can be reabsorbed.”

She thanked friends, family and followers for their prayers and support.

Tori Roloff also shared praise for her husband.

“I’m here praying that Zach’s recovery is quick and easy and that this will be our answered prayers to relieving his migraines!” she wrote. “You’re a freaking bad a**, Zach. You just had brain surgery… and handled it like a rockstar. I’m so proud of you.”

Zach Roloff has a form of dwarfism as do his parents, Matt and Amy, and their lives along with that of Zach’s siblings, Jeremy, Molly and Jacob spurred the reality series that premiered in 2006.

TLC is owned by CNN’s parent company.

