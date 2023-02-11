Degenhart, Smith lead Boise State over Wyoming 75-63

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Tyson Degenhart scored 20 points, Naje Smith added a double-double and Boise State beat Wyoming 75-63 on Saturday night.

Degenhart had five rebounds for the Broncos (19-6, 9-3 Mountain West Conference). Smith scored 18 points and grabbed 10 rebounds, adding three steals. Marcus Shaver Jr. made three 3-pointers and scored 17.

Jeremiah Oden and Hunter Maldonado scored 14 points apiece to lead the Cowboys (7-17, 2-10). Xavier Dusell finished with 13 points and two steals.

Boise State took the lead with 18:58 remaining in the first half and never looked back.

NEXT UP

Boise State’s next game is Wednesday against Colorado State on the road. Wyoming visits New Mexico on Tuesday.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.