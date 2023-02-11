‘This is where Phil belongs’: Statue of Philip Seymour Hoffman donated to George Eastman Museum in Rochester

By Zoe Sottile, CNN

A statue of the late actor Philip Seymour Hoffman will now permanently stand outside the George Eastman Museum in Rochester, New York.

The life-size bronze statue was crafted by David A. Annand and commissioned by philanthropist and film producer James Declan Tobin, according to a news release from the museum, which is dedicated to photography and film.

The statue originally came to the museum as part of a temporary exhibit and was meant to eventually end up in New York City. But the statue fit the space so well, the decision was made to donate the statue to the facility permanently. There are also plans for a second Hoffman statue in New York City, according to the museum.

“Our board of trustees, staff, and members are thrilled that this wonderful sculpture of Philip Seymour Hoffman has been placed at our Dryden Theatre,” said Bruce Barnes, the museum’s director, in the release. “Since the museum was founded, one of our key missions has been to preserve and exhibit motion pictures, and this statue enables us to recognize Hoffman’s extraordinary contribution to the art of cinema.”

The sculpture depicts Hoffman walking toward the steps of the museum’s Dryden Theatre.

Hoffman, who died in 2014 at age 46, grew up in nearby Fairport, New York. In the news release, his mother Marilyn O’Connor called the sculpture “a loving memorial” to her son. The Dryden Theatre was also the venue of Hoffman’s local memorial service.

“The Eastman Museum’s decision to retain the sculpture makes me very happy,” said O’Connor. “There was an enthusiastic response to having this beautiful statue of Phil at the museum. This is what the Rochester community wanted.”

The George Eastman Museum is currently hosting a yearlong film series in honor of the Oscar-winning actor. A total of 24 films featuring Hoffman will screen over the course of the year.

In the news release, Tobin, who commissioned the statue, said the venue was a fitting location for the statue.

“The greatest actor of my generation has come home to the community that loves him,” Tobin said in the release. “This is where Phil belongs. I wanted a home that is worthy of Phil, and we have it at the Dryden Theatre, which is a classic temple of film. He is on the move, a script in his bag, walking toward the theater he so loved.”

“There was a lot of silence after Phil died,” Tobin went on. “He was with us, so brilliant, so powerfully present, and then he slipped away. I wanted to keep the light going. I wanted Phil’s family to know the impact he had on me and the world.”

