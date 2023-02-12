Derek Jeter joining Fox Sports’ baseball studio team

GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Derek Jeter will be part of Fox Sports’ MLB studio coverage for the coming season. Fox Sports made the announcement during its Super Bowl pregame show. Former teammate Alex Rodriguez hugged Jeter as he came on stage and presented him with a Fox Sports baseball jersey. Jeter also joins fellow Hall of Famer David Ortiz and host Kevin Burkhardt as part of the studio team. Jeter and Rodriguez played together on the New York Yankees for 10 seasons, but their relationship wasn’t close. Jeter said last season during Rodriguez’s ESPN show, “Sunday Night Baseball,” that the two had met to talk and clear things up.

