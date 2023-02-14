Kelsea Ballerini releases new music and a short film

By Marianne Garvey, CNN

Kelsea Ballerini has a Valentine’s Day present for her fans.

At midnight on Feb. 14, the singer dropped a surprise album containing six new songs, along with a short film, titled, “Rolling Up the Welcome Mat (A Short Film).”

Ballerini wrote or co-wrote each song on the album and also wrote and directed, with co-director Patrick Tracy, the 20-minute film.

Her new work hints as to why her marriage to fellow country singer Morgan Evans fell apart last year.

“Here’s my healing journey,” Ballerini wrote in an Instagram post. “Here’s my heart. here’s my truth. i’ve never been this open, i’ve never been this bold, and i’ve never been this proud of my art. so with love and respect, i’m rolling up the welcome mat. six song story and short film out now. happy valentine’s day.”

Ballerini is set to tour the UK starting Feb. 22, then head to Canada and the U.S.

She will also co-host the CMT Music Awards on April 2.

