Wisconsin Supreme Court candidate worked for Republicans

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — One of the two conservative candidates for an open Wisconsin Supreme Court seat was paid by state and national Republicans to advise on election issues, including voting by fake electors to cast ballots for Donald Trump even though he lost the state. Dan Kelly is a former state Supreme Court Justice who is one of four candidates in Tuesday’s primary. The top two vote-getters will advance to the April 4 general election, with the winner determining whether the court remains 4-3 majority conservative or flips to liberal control. Kelly’s campaign spokesperson says that although Kelly talked about the electors with a Republican official, he did not offer legal advice.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.