Skip to Content
AP Wyoming
By
Published 4:06 PM

Winter storm to roll across US northwest, Rockies this week

KIFI

BILLINGS, Mont. (AP) — A massive winter storm that will push across the northern U.S. in coming days could dump several feet of snow at higher elevations and bring dangerously cold temperatures, forecasters said Sunday.

The arctic blast will sweep into the Pacific Northwest and then push across the northern Rocky Mountains and onto the Great Plains. It will bring heavy snow and strong winds, the National Weather Service said.

Forecasters issued winter storm warnings and advisories across the region beginning Sunday afternoon. Lesser snowfall amounts were expected at lower elevations.

Temperatures will drop drastically after Tuesday leading to dangerous wind chills, the weather service said.

Snow was also forecast across portions of North and South Dakota.

Article Topic Follows: AP Wyoming

Associated Press

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content