Winter storm to roll across US northwest, Rockies this week

BILLINGS, Mont. (AP) — A massive winter storm that will push across the northern U.S. in coming days could dump several feet of snow at higher elevations and bring dangerously cold temperatures, forecasters said Sunday.

The arctic blast will sweep into the Pacific Northwest and then push across the northern Rocky Mountains and onto the Great Plains. It will bring heavy snow and strong winds, the National Weather Service said.

Forecasters issued winter storm warnings and advisories across the region beginning Sunday afternoon. Lesser snowfall amounts were expected at lower elevations.

Temperatures will drop drastically after Tuesday leading to dangerous wind chills, the weather service said.

Snow was also forecast across portions of North and South Dakota.