Greeks revel in Carnival celebrations after pandemic pause
By THANASSIS STAVRAKIS and DEMETRIS NELLAS
Associated Press
NAXOS, Greece (AP) — Throngs of revelers across Greece have attended end-of-Carnival celebrations for the first time in four years. The COVID-19 pandemic prevented the festivities held before the beginning of Lent from taking place in 2020, 2021 and 2022. On the Greek island of Naxos, which hosts some of the most colorful Carnival events in Greece, the number of young people taking part soared this year. Many of the customs observed are based on rituals from celebrations of the changing seasons that predate antiquity, while others are more recent. In Orthodox Christian countries, Lent and Easter are celebrated at different times than in primarily Catholic countries