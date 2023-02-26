Some Idaho highways closed due to winter weather conditions

FREMONT COUNTY, Idaho (KIFI)-The Fremont County Sheriff's Department announced road closures on their Facebook page Sunday night.



Due to windy winter weather, the following highways have been closed:



Hwy 20 from Ashton to the Montana state line



Hwy 87 from Island Park to the Montana state line



Hwy 32 from Ashton to Tetonia



Do not call Fremont County Dispatch for road information as they are busy with emergencies.



Fremont County Sheriff’s Office does not make the determination on when the highways are closed or re-opened.

Use 511.idaho.gov, the 511 app or call 511 for the latest road reports.