Angela Bassett checked on Ariana DeBose after viral rap

By Lisa Respers France, CNN

Angela Bassett did indeed do the thing.

The “Black Panther” star told Variety she messaged Oscar-winning actress Ariana DeBose after DeBose mentioned her in a now-viral performance at the BAFTA Awards.

DeBose rapped “Angela Bassett did the thing” as part of a tribute to the night’s female nominees. It garnered a lot of memes.

On the red carpet for at the NAACP Image Awards on Saturday night, Bassett shared her thoughts about the buzzy line with Variety.

“I DM’d her last night. I did. It was beautiful,” Bassett said of DeBose. “I just wanted to make sure she was okay because, you know, it’s a lot of attention. And she is A-Okay.”

DeBose left Twitter soon after the rap became a viral sensation and some believe it may have been because she was being trolled with negative comments.

But Bassett not only gave her seal of approval, she shouted the line while receiving the entertainer of the year honor at the NAACP Image Awards.

“I guess Angela Bassett did the thing! Huh?,” Bassett joked during her acceptance speech.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.