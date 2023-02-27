Skip to Content
AP National Business
By
Published 12:09 AM

Huawei dominates MWC mobile tech fair despite US sanctions

KIFI

By KELVIN CHAN
AP Business Writer

BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — A contingent of Chinese companies led by technology giant Huawei is turning out in force to the world’s biggest wireless trade fair. They’re aiming to show their muscle in the face of Huawei’s blacklisting by Western nations concerned about cybersecurity and escalating tensions with the U.S. over TikTok, spy balloons and semiconductors. After three years of pandemic disruption, MWC, formerly known as Mobile World Congress will kick off Monday in Barcelona, Spain, with mobile phone makers showing off new devices and telecom industry executives perusing the latest networking gear and software. Huawei has expanded its footprint despite being at the center of a geopolitical battle over global technology supremacy that’s left parts of its business crippled by Western sanctions.

Article Topic Follows: AP National Business

Associated Press

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content