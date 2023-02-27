Pakistani police arrest prominent Imran Khan supporter

ISLAMABAD (AP) — Pakistani official say police have arrested a retired army general and prominent supporter of former Prime Minister Imran Khan in Islamabad, on charges of inciting the public and government employees against national institutions. The charge against retired Gen. Amjad Shoaib carries a seven-year sentence. Shoaib appeared on a news channel on Saturday criticizing authorities for keeping Khan’s supporters jailed, especially in remote areas of the country. They were detained amid Khan’s latest campaign dubbed “fill the jail cells,” which had intended to pressure the government into holding early elections. In big urban areas, Khan’s supporters hopped into police vans and posed for cameras but police mostly stayed back.

