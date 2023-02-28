Italy: Migrants paid 8,000 euros each for ‘voyage of death’

CROTONE, Italy (AP) — Rescue teams have pulled another body from the sea. That brings the death toll from Italy’s latest migrant tragedy to 64. Prosecutors have identified three suspected smugglers. Police said Tuesday that they charged 8,000 euros each for the “voyage of death” from Turkey to Italy. The overcrowded wooden boat slammed into the shoals just a few hundred meters off Italy’s Calabrian coast and broke apart early Sunday in rough seas. Eighty people survived. But dozens more are feared dead since survivors indicated the boat had carried around 170 people when it set off last week from Turkey.

By PAOLO SANTALUCIA and LUIGI NAVARRA Associated Press

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.