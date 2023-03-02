Lea Michele’s ‘Funny Girl’ run to end as Broadway musical plans to close later this year

By Dan Heching, CNN

After a whirlwind and drama-filled ride, “Funny Girl” has an end in sight.

The Broadway musical revival currently starring “Glee” alum Lea Michele has announced that it will close on Sunday, September 3, according to a statement shared with CNN on Thursday.

No reason was given for the decision.

The Tony-nominated show first opened on Broadway in 1964 and served as the inspiration for the 1968 Oscar-winning film “Funny Girl” — both of which starred Barbra Streisand.

The new revival originally featured Beanie Feldstein in the main role of Fanny Brice, the legendary early-20th century performer who falls in love with gambler Nick Arnstein.

Feldstein was announced as the lead in the cast for the new show back in August 2021 and went on to open the musical in April 2022 to largely negative reviews.

Michele — who had publicly stated her desire to play Brice for years and even performed songs from the show on “Glee” — replaced Feldstein in September and received multiple standing ovations.

In addition to Michele, “Funny Girl” stars Ramin Karimloo, Jared Grimes and Tovah Feldshuh.

The show is playing at the August Wilson Theatre in New York City.

