Police seek state review of Minnesota man’s death

ROBBINSDALE, Minn. (AP) — A suburban Minneapolis police department is asking the state of Minnesota to review the case of a man whose death was ruled accidental after his body was found in a lake. The body of 26-year-old Khalil Azad was found in Crystal Lake last July, two days after he reportedly fled a traffic stop by Robbinsdale police. The Hennepin County Medical Examiner ruled Azad’s death an accidental drowning. But activists are questioning that finding, saying they believe Azad was bitten by police dogs and officers beat him. The Robbinsdale Police Department is asking the state Bureau of Criminal Investigation to review its investigation into Azad’s death.

