Pocatello hosts 2023 Idaho Bridal Fair

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) - Wedding season is coming soon and brides in East Idaho aren't wasting any time getting ready for their big day.

On Saturday, the Red Lion Hotel in Pocatello hosted the 2023 Idaho Bridal Fair.

The fair showcased almost everything an engaged couple needed to plan the perfect wedding, honeymoon and future.

Vendors included florists, photographers, caterers, and other local businesses ready to make the big day last a lifetime.

"Most of the vendors I would say have not been in business that long," said Valentine Ballroom & Bridal's Mecinna Price. "A lot of us are just within our first three or four or five years of business. So having the Bridal Fair behind us to kind of promote and build up that community is always helpful to bring in people that might not catch us on our social media."